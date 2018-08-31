A: Scheduling is a considerable challenge. BYU will play 23 games against Pac-12 schools through 2026. It will play road games against Oregon, Stanford, USC, Washington, Arizona, ASU, Utah and Washington State. Arizona has three more games scheduled against BYU: 2021 in the new Las Vegas stadium, and a home-and-home in 2026-27.
BYU beat the UA in Glendale two years ago. The Cougars do not do well in Pac-12 venues. In this century the Cougars are 4-7 in Pac-12 stadiums but that’s misleading. Those victories came against:
• an 0-12 Washington team in 2008.
• a 1-11 Cal team in 2001.
• a 3-9 Oregon State team in 2011.
• a 5-7 Cal team in 2014.