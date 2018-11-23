A: Watch Patriots coach Bill Belichick or Alabama’s Nick Saban at a press conference.
Edwards is the opposite. He’s a connector. He’s your friend. You know he’d stop and help you change a flat tire if he saw you marooned on the side of the street.
He would tell you his life story while he’s tightening the lug nuts.
A few weeks ago, Edwards’ 88-year-old high school coach and mentor, Dan Albert, a coaching legend of California’s Monterey High School Toreadores, visited Edwards in Tempe. Albert said he watches every ASU game. Edwards last played for him in 1971.
I’m not saying Kevin Sumlin wouldn’t stop to help you change your tire, but you would have to initiate the chatter.
Sumlin did not have a Dan Albert in his life; Sumlin’s high school football coach, Kevin Roth of Indianapolis’ Brebeuf Prep School, was a 27-year-old coach in his first year when Sumlin was a 1980 senior on a 5-5 team.
Edwards comes off as more of a mentor to Sumlin than a coaching adversary. He visited him at Texas A&M, sent him a hand-written congratulatory note when Sumlin was hired at Arizona, and this week said "he’s a good football coach."
The last time an Arizona/ASU football coach said nice things about his rival coach – and truly meant it – was probably when two gentlemen, Dick Tomey and Larry Marmie, were coaching in the Territorial Cup from 1988-91.
In 1991, when ASU ended “The Streak,’’ an 8-0-1 run by Arizona from 1982-90, Tomey said “the best team won tonight.:"
The better team in 2018?
Arizona 34, ASU 31.