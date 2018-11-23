A: Poindexter’s last six receptions have been touchdowns. That’s quite a jump for a guy who initially enrolled at Cal Baptist to play volleyball, dropped out of school, worked as an electrician, then at a Cinnabon bakery and at Valle Luna Mexican restaurant in Phoenix. He returned to football in 2015, enrolling at Glendale Community College.
In the 2015 WSFL season at GCC, Poindexter was fifth in the league in receiving with 47 catches. He agreed to play at small-school Marshall, until Arizona flipped him a day before letters-of-intent were due.
Few could’ve predicted his successful production as an Arizona senior. The three leading WSFL receivers in 2015, Sedarius Young of New Mexico Military Institute, who played at Nebraska-Kearney, Landell Lee of Phoenix College, who went to Tennessee-Martin, and Snow College’s Jonah Trinnaman, who went to BYU, had modest success.
The only WSFL receiver of 2015 to compare to Poindexter is Pima College’s Timmy Hernandez, who has caught 102 passes for 1,172 yards at Oregon State, including two touchdowns against Arizona.