A: Last year, the Cougars averaged 17.1 points per game. That takes you back to 1964, when Arizona opened the season against a BYU team coming off a season in which it averaged, gulp, 9.1 points per game.
The Cougars were so bad, losing 39-6 in Tucson that an Arizona defensive lineman Ken Giovando intercepted two passes. When is the last time you heard of a defensive lineman intercepting even one pass?
Giovando, a Globe High School product who went on to become an assistant at Amphitheater and Salpointe Catholic high schools and the head coach at Scottsdale Community College, was a valued player on a ’64 UA team whose marketing slogan was "New Look."
It worked, too. The UA-BYU game drew a record home-opening crowd of 27,400.
This year the UA’s marketing campaign is "New Era." Same thing as "New Look," right?
The Wildcats desperately need to draw more than 50,000 against the Cougars. The Wall Street Journal this week reported that the UA’s average home attendance a year ago, 42,634, was misleading. The WSJ’s investigation found that Arizona scanned, via computer, just 28,741 tickets per game, which suggests thousands of people bought tickets but did not attend the games.
But that’s an issue for the accountants and marketing department. In this "New Era," Arizona needs new numbers — higher attendance, more victories — that will make people forget the "No Fun" days of Rich Rodriguez.