A: Norvell walked into Friday’s press conference at a downtown hotel wearing a blue work shirt, sort of like my dad wore when he worked at Jack’s Tire and Oil. Norvell’s hat was filthy, a lot like my dad’s hat when he changed oil every day.
I almost asked Norvell if he could rotate my tires.
“It’s a blue-collar shirt,” he said. “We made a commitment to be a team of action and not of words. There’s a history at Nevada — the program is a blue-collar program, filled with players that were overachievers that may have been overlooked by other schools, bigger schools.
“And they came to Nevada to work, to play hard and to play physical.”
What I liked even more about Norvell’s practice-day attire is that I didn’t see an Adidas logo (or Nike swoosh) anywhere.