A: Rocco’s brother, Dennis Bene, a former veterinarian, has been Salpointe’s head coach for 18 years. As a former record-breaking Lancer quarterback in the early 1980s, Bene applied for the vacant coaching job but had to endure a process in which Salpointe offered the job to another alumnus, Tom Joseph.
Joseph was a terrific choice; he had been the school’s wrestling coach and football defensive coordinator, and also the head football coach at Superior High School. But Joseph declined and a year later became the head coach at Mesa Mountain View, where he coached the Toros to the 2002 state football championship.
After subsequent head coaching gigs at Tempe Corona del Sol and Tempe Marcos de Niza, Joseph retired, moved back to Tucson and became an assistant coach at Sunnyside High School this year. Now the Blue Devils are searching for a head coach.