A: That was the creative genius of Arizona Bowl chairman Ali Farhang, who should feel fortunate that the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Nevada Wolf Pack ditched their sports nicknames of an earlier era.
Arkansas State was once the Gorillas. Nevada was once the Sagebrushers. Let’s see some clever marketing guy work with that.
When Arkansas State decided to change nicknames in 2008 — it had been known as the Indians for 77 years — it chose between Mallards, Mustangs, Red Dragons, Red Storm, Red Wolves, Ridge Runners, Ridge Riders, Thunderbirds and Express Train.
Express Train? Really?
But in a state whose most famous sports cry is “Woo Pig Sooie!” even Express Train sounds good.