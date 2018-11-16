A: Sumlin limits his public conversations, reveals about as much as a Russian spy, displays little humor, and according to Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline, is available for media questions less than any coach in the Pac-12.
But when asked about the potential for a cold night at WSU’s Martin Stadium, Sumlin showed rare humor.
He detailed his coaching career at WSU, Wyoming and five years at Minnesota. “Pick one of those places,” he said. “It was pretty cold.”
The coldest game Arizona has played in its Pac-10/12 history was, predictably, at Martin Stadium on Nov. 8, 1986. After a heavy snowstorm, it was 34 degrees at game time. (Arizona won 31-6, and only attempted one pass.)
Thanks to the magic of wunderground.com, I was able to determine that Sumlin has not coached in a game any colder than 39 degrees (twice): in a November 1992 Wyoming-San Diego State game, and a Minnesota-Indiana game in 1997.
At least now, given the $141 million makeover of Washington State’s football facilities, the press box/loge boxes at Martin Stadium have more than the ineffective space-heaters that forced even the big-money WSU boosters to show up in ready-for-the-Antarctic gear.