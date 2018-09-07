A: About 30 minutes before kickoff, Rich Rodriguez and his wife Rita walked into the Sands Club at the top of the Lowell-Stevens football compound, took a seat, and watched the game from an entirely new (for them) perspective. At least nobody booed.
I’d like to see ESPN’s inestimable statistics department come up with a number on the last time a fired coach returned for his old school’s season’s opener while the wound was still open.
What’s more, Rich and Rita’s daughter, Raquel, sat in the press box as part of the working media, and, of course, their son, Rhett, wore jersey No. 4 as