A: Pierce started 17 consecutive games in 1999 and 2000, and was part of the 2000 All-Pac-10 team (honorable mention). His name is in the Ring of Honor because he played 10 seasons in the NFL.
Is he a football traitor? Hardly. It reflects on his alma mater that it wasn’t sharp enough to hire Pierce, who is also ASU’s recruiting coordinator, and a personality any team can use to success.
Pierce may someday fit on my list of the five most notable "flippers" in the history of the UA-ASU rivalry, not including former UA head football coach Mike Casteel, who later spent 23 years as CEO of ASU’s sports booster organization:
- Mike Candrea, Arizona’s Hall of Fame and Olympic gold medal softball coach is an ASU alumnus.
- Paula Noel, perhaps the greatest softball player in ASU history – MVP of the 1972 national championship playoffs and part of ASU’s first-ever sports Hall of Fame class – became Arizona’s softball coach from 1981-85.
- Bill Lenoir, the most honored tennis player in UA history, a three-time 1960s All-American, became ASU’s head tennis coach in the 1970s.
- Greg Byrne, who became Arizona’s athletic director from 2010-17, graduated from ASU.
- Ed Doherty, ASU’s head football coach from 1947-50, became Arizona’s head coach in 1957-58.