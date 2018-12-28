A: It’s not unusual for a Pac-12 school to spend $300,000 for game-day expenses.
That’s a long list of payouts to traffic control people, parking attendants, ushers, ticket-takers, security and the clean-up squads.
The Arizona Bowl will save money because an 11:15 a.m. start on a Saturday means fewer people will be needed for inbound and outbound traffic control.
Farhang said the Arizona Bowl will pay the UA about $200,000 for use of Arizona Stadium, which should cover the school’s expenses and personnel payouts for such things as a crew of statisticians and the people who run the scoreboard.