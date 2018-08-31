A: That Cougars team had 11 Polynesian football players, and just four of them starters. The BYU team that opens the season Saturday night at Arizona Stadium has 37 Polynesian players.
None of BYU’s Polynesian players from its national championship team were from Utah. The most well-known was Mesa High School running back Vai Sikahema. Three decades ago, Utah was no one’s idea of a recruiting hot spot.
But the demographics of Utah have changed so dramatically over those 34 years that 21 of BYU’s current Polynesian players are from Utah. The rival Utah Utes have 16 Polynesian players from Utah on their 2018 roster.
Now the greater Salt Lake City area dwarfs the Phoenix metro area as a football recruiting destination and more than any other factor has put BYU’s cursed rival, Utah, on the map.