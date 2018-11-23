A: For 50 consecutive seasons, 1951-2000, the game was sold out, or close enough not to quibble. And then in 2001 the Sun Devils drew just 55,831 – about 16,000 empty seats in Tempe. For the last 17 years, six games were scarred by large pockets of empty seats.
Nor will Territorial Cup 2018 be a sellout. This week the UA advertised a “Black Friday’’ sale with $10 off per ticket. The Sun Devils announced that many of its allotment of tickets were available online. That was unthinkable for a half-century.
The reality of college football in this state and many others is that college football is no longer a must-see (in person) event
This season, Arizona (44,374 average) and ASU (48,515) have had the smallest combined attendance (46,443 average) since the schools joined the Pac-10 in 1978.
As recently as 2008, ASU and Arizona combined to average 58,117 fans. No wonder ASU cut the capacity of Sun Devil Stadium from 72,000 to 55,000. No wonder Arizona is in the planning stages of a west-side makeover in which capacity of Arizona Stadium is likely to shrink to as little as 48,000.