A: According to my research, it is the earliest kickoff in Arizona history, in Tucson-time terms. It ties a September 2002 game at Wisconsin and a 2003 game at Purdue, both of which also began at 9 a.m., Tucson-time.
Perhaps the most damaging loss in UA football history — a 41-7 season-opening loss at Penn State in 1999 — began at 10 a.m. in Tucson. The No. 3 Wildcats were toast by about 10:15.
The earliest home game in Arizona Stadium history was at 10:30 a.m., on November 1983 against UCLA, as dictated by CBS. Arizona rallied to beat the Bruins 27-24 on a Jay Dobyns touchdown reception. The "Breakfast With the Bruins" game drew 42,640 fans, a disappointing crowd given that Arizona was ranked No. 3 six weeks earlier.
Perhaps Arizona’s key to winning breakfast-type games is not to be ranked No. 3. That won’t be a problem at Houston.