A: One of the first things you notice is that a familiar face is coaching the Lancers offensive line. Familiar? It’s John Fina, a 1991 first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, a two-time Super Bowl starting offensive tackle, a Salpointe and UA grad whose son, junior Bruno Fina, is making his own mark in prep football.
Earlier this week, a coach from Yale — yes, that Yale — arrived at Salpointe to evaluate Fina and another junior, linebacker Trent Strong, who has made 98 tackles and emerged as a college prospect.
Would you rather your son be recruited by Yale or Alabama? I’ll take Yale.
Fina and Strong, whose father, Steve Strong, was a .396-hitting catcher on Arizona’s 1986 NCAA championship baseball team, are part of a once-in-a-generation junior class that has eight starters on Salpointe’s defense.
As good as 13-0 Salpointe is now, it projects to be better next year.