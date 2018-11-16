A: In 1970, Harvard grad Dan Martin contributed $250,000 to the construction of a new WSU football stadium; the old one had been destroyed by fire. He gave the money with the stipulation the stadium be named in perpetuity for his father, the late Clarence Martin, governor of the state of Washington and also part of president John F. Kennedy’s White House administration.
A decade later, the widow of Clarence Martin contributed $250,000 for further renovations at the stadium. Now you’d have to pay multiple millions of dollars to get your name on a Pac-12 football stadium, and it wouldn’t likely be for perpetuity.
How did the Martin’s get their money? They operated the Martin Grain and Milling Company of Cheney, Washington, about 55 miles west. No longer do people joke about the WSU football program being a bunch of hayseeds.