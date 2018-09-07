A: The man who oversees the operation of the Big Fogg Blitz 2400 Industrial Misting System fans. Those units are sold at retail for $1,295, and are so powerful that the company claims it can reduce the temperature up to 30 degrees.
Arizona has been using Big Fogg misters at Arizona Stadium since the mid-'90s, and a few times — such as an Oct. 15, 2016 home game against USC, when on-field temperatures were estimated at 120 degrees — they are as important as a good quarterback.
The temperature in Houston is expected to be close to 90. Humidity could rise to 80 percent. The Cougars are expecting close to 35,000 fans. Even if 35,000 pay for tickets, it’s likely the in-house attendance will be about 20,000.