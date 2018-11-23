A: RichRod and Sparky were paid a combined $18 million not to coach at Arizona and ASU this season. How’s it working out? The schools are 11-11. During the six years of RichRod/Sparky, their teams were a total 55-53 in conference. So, not much difference yet.
RichRod was recently seen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, visiting the Crimson Tide’s football plant. Graham traveled to New England to spend time with coach Bill Belichick early this season.
I’m guessing they flew first class.
Given their nettlesome personalities, it’s more likely RichRod and Graham would re-enter the coaching profession at a modest opening like mid-major Bowling Green than at more coveted positions at Maryland or Colorado.