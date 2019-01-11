The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Acosta, Barbara R., 82, educator, Jan. 3, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Bustamante, Rachel C., 101, caretaker, Jan. 9, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Durazo, Jose D., 89, painter, Jan. 8, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Escobedo, Ivan A., infant, Dec. 22, Carrillo’s Tucson.
French, Daniel R., 55, manager, Jan. 1, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Lowe, Roberto G., 103, rancher, Dec. 28, Carrillo’s Tucson.
McDaniel, Daniel L., 78, aviation machinist, Jan. 7, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Mitchell, Helen P., 85, phlebotomist, Dec. 30, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Salcido, Armida O., 91, homemaker, Jan. 7, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Villa, Martha O., 74, medical technician, Jan. 1, Carrillo’s Tucson.