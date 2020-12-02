Tennessee: All flags at public facilities in Montgomery County and Clarksville will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in honor of Judge Raymond Grimes, who died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Alaska: AS ordered by the Governor, the state flag at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in honor of former State Representative James "Jamie" Fisher.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, through sunset Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in honor of U.S. Air Force Captain Kelliann Leli, who died in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

