 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 1, 2020

Dec. 1, 2020

Tennessee: All flags at public facilities in Montgomery County and Clarksville will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in honor of Judge Raymond Grimes, who died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Alaska: AS ordered by the Governor, the state flag at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in honor of former State Representative James "Jamie" Fisher.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, through sunset Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in honor of U.S. Air Force Captain Kelliann Leli, who died in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News