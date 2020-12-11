Dec. 11, 2020 updated

West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at state facilities across Hancock County will fly at half-staff Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in honor of former West Virginia Delegate Samuel A. Love Jr.

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, until sunset Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in honor of the more than 2,000 Kansas lives lost to Covid-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

