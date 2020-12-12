Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, until sunset Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in honor of Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, a pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing out of Truax Field Air National Guard Bases, who died during a training mission.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, until sunset Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Avery Herndon, who died in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

