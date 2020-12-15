 Skip to main content
Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government facilities in St. Louis County will fly at half-staff Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in honor of Moline Acres Police Department Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr., who died in the line of duty.

Connecticut: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in honor of the 20 children and six adults who were killed eight years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

