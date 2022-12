Dec. 14, 2022: The IARP rules that Arizona will not have to serve an additional postseason ban.

The IARP hands a 10-year show-cause order to Richardson and a two-year show-cause for Mark Phelps but does not penalize former Miller. The IARP also accepts all of UA's self-imposed sanctions, adding only a seven-week ban on recruiting communication for current UA coaches during the 2022-23 academic year.