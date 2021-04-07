Dec. 15, 2019: Sean Miller has a lot on his mind following Arizona Wildcats' narrow loss to Gonzaga

No. 15 Arizona made just 8 of 30 3-pointers and shot under 40% as a team against No. 6 Gonzaga as the Wildcats lost at home to 84-80.

Miller had a 17-minute press conference after the game detailing why Arizona was unable to win.

Part of the team's shooting woes, Miller explained, was that Gonzaga mixed in a zone defense which frustrated UA's freshmen.

“When you change defenses right now against us, we’re inexperienced against that,” Miller said. “We’ve just got to really take our time.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.