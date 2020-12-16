Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in honor of retired Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins, who died of COVID-19 complications.

Hawaii: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in honor of State Representative Harold Roger Jones.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

