Dec. 2, 2020

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, in honor of former state Senator Tom Casperson.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in honor of Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Johnson, U.S. Army.

