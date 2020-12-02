Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, in honor of former state Senator Tom Casperson.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in honor of Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Johnson, U.S. Army.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.