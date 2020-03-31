Dec. 21 vs St. John’s

Stat line: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 8-10 FG, 8-10 FT, 2 blocks, 37 minutes
The result: St. John’s 70, Arizona 67
The impact: Despite the loss, Nnaji led all players that night in scoring and had 13 of the 24 points in the second half. The Wildcats were down by as many as 15 in the second half, but mounted a comeback behind Nnaji and teammate Nico Mannion to take the lead late, though St. John’s went ahead again in the final minute of play.
