Dec. 21 vs St. John’s

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) redirects a rebound over St. John's guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Stat line: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 8-10 FG, 8-10 FT, 2 blocks, 37 minutes

The result: St. John’s 70, Arizona 67

The impact: Despite the loss, Nnaji led all players that night in scoring and had 13 of the 24 points in the second half. The Wildcats were down by as many as 15 in the second half, but mounted a comeback behind Nnaji and teammate Nico Mannion to take the lead late, though St. John’s went ahead again in the final minute of play. 

