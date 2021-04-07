 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2020: Arizona self-imposes postseason ban for 2021 Pac-12, NCAA tournaments

Arizona coach Sean Miller may have done just enough to get Arizona in as one of the final at-large teams in the NCAA Tournament had the Wildcats not instituted a self-imposed postseason ban.

Acknowledging that NCAA investigators found some former Arizona men's basketball staffers displayed "serious lapses in judgment," the school announced on Dec. 29, 2020 that it has self-imposed a ban on the upcoming postseason.

In a penalty that could be accepted or added to by the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process in future months, the Wildcats removed themselves for eligibility for the 2021 Pac-12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

“I understand and fully support the university’s decision to self-impose a one-year postseason ban on our men’s basketball program," Miller said in a statement. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.”

 

