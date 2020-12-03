Dec. 3, 2020 updated

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, as set by the Capitol staff, in honor of California Highway Patrol Officer Andy Ornelas, who died from injuries incurred during an on-duty motorcycle accident.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, and ending at sunset Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, in honor of Fire Captain Kelly Lynn Raether of the town of Ixonia Fire & EMS, who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Arkansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday, Dec. 3, until sunset Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in honor of North Little Rock Police Sergeant J.L. "Buck" Dancy, who died in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.