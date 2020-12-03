California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, as set by the Capitol staff, in honor of California Highway Patrol Officer Andy Ornelas, who died from injuries incurred during an on-duty motorcycle accident.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, and ending at sunset Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, in honor of Fire Captain Kelly Lynn Raether of the town of Ixonia Fire & EMS, who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

