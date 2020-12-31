Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags atop the state Capitol and in the city of Norfolk and the counties of Accomack and Northampton will fly at half-staff Thursday Dec. 31, 2020, in honor of former Virginia Delegate Robert S. Bloxom Sr.
