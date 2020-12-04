South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Milton Lakness.

New Jersey: AS ordered by the Governor, all flags at state public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, until sunset Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in honor of State Police Trooper Recruit Lucas C. Homeijer, who died from a police training accident injury.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol, will fly at half-staff Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in honor of San Francisco County Sheriff's Deputy Linton Earl Martin Sr., who died while on duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

