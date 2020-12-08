Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in honor of Tyler Charles Lockett, former Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court, who died of complications from COVID-19.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state and public facilities will fly at half-staff Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in honor of terrorist shooting victims Navy Ensign Joshua Watson, Airman Haitham and Airman Apprentice Walters, killed a year ago at Pensacola, NAS.

South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in honor of Judge G. Ross Anderson Jr., Senior United States District Judge.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

