Dec. 7, 2020

Dec. 7, 2020

National Half-Staff: The flag will fly at half-staff across the United States of America and it's territories Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol, concurrent with the National Half-Staff order, will fly at half-staff Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in honor of former State Senator Theresa Two Bulls.

