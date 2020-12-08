National Half-Staff: The flag will fly at half-staff across the United States of America and it's territories Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol, concurrent with the National Half-Staff order, will fly at half-staff Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in honor of former State Senator Theresa Two Bulls.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

