Dec. 8, 2020 updated

West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and across Kanawha County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in honor of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities across Rockwell County will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, until sunrise Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in honor of County Commissioner David Magness.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 until sunset Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in honor of those who have died of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

