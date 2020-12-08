 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 8, 2020 updated

Dec. 8, 2020 updated

West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and across Kanawha County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in honor of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities across Rockwell County will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, until sunrise Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in honor of County Commissioner David Magness.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 until sunset Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in honor of those who have died of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News