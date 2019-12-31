Dec. 2, 1959: Antarctic Pact is signed

Antarctic Pact Is Signed
Frozen Continent To Be Kept At Peace
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (AP) ─ The Antarctic Pact ─ a pledge to keep the great frozen continent at peace ─ was signed Tuesday, and greeted as a sign of thaw in international relations.
Twelve nations, including the United States and Russia, signed the treaty that bans war bases, nuclear explosions and missile sites forever from a vast South Polar region covering five million square miles.
It dedicates Antarctica, where Russia and the United States have been the most active explorers, to peaceful uses.
President Eisenhower called the 2,500-word document "an inspiring example of what can be accomplished by international cooperation in the field of science and in the pursuit of peace."
For the Soviet, Deputy Foreign Minister Vasili V. Kuznetsov said it reflected "a definite improvement in international situations."
It is "additional evidence of the fact that states, if they are ready to cooperate, can successfully achieve through negotiations mutually acceptable solutions of internal problems in the interest of international peace and progress," the Russian representative added.
Australia's Ambassador Howard Beale saw the treaty as a possible model for other international agreements ─ not only relating to earth but "perhaps to the outer marches of space itself."
One of the pact's most significant aspects, U.S. officials said, is its provision for a revolutionary system of international inspection in Antarctica.
It gives each of the 12 nations the right, on mere advance notice, to check the other's installations, equipment, ships and planes in the Antarctic at any time.
Such an inspection system is one of the major items involved in disarmament and nuclear test ban negotiations between Russia and the Western powers.
How policing works out in the Antarctic may affect any future disarmament agreements between the major powers.
"The Antarctic Pact," negotiated in seven weeks, required U.S. Senate approval and similar ratification from governments or legislatures of the other 11 nations before it becomes official.
Any one of the 82 members of the United Nations can join later. But non-U.N. members, such as West Germany and Red China, must get the unanimous vote of the 12 original signers.
U.S. officials have made it clear already that they won't vote for inclusion of the Communist Chinese.
Note: The 12 nations that signed the treaty Dec. 1, 1959, include: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, France, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Soviet Union.