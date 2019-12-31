Dec. 25, 1968: Apollo 8 orbits the moon

Apollo 8 Crew Starts Journey Back To Earth
Astronauts Will Land Friday
By Paul Recer
AP Aerospace Writer
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) ─ The Apollo 8 spaceship and its crew blasted away from the neighborhood of the moon Christmas Day ─ and began the 235,000-mile trip home.
"Roger," said Apollo 8. "We've just been informed there is a Santa Claus."
There were six frightening minutes while Apollo Control tried repeatedly to get voice contact with the spacecraft.
Then it was there.
The rocket firing came at 11:00 a.m. Tucson time, and 10 minutes later Apollo wheeled out from behind the moon homeward bound at about 6,000 miles per hour.
The three-minute 18-second burn added enough speed to the 3.600 m.p.h. Apollo 8 was traveling to carry it was from the moon's primary gravitational influence, and send it into the pull of the earth.
"This gives you the sensation that you're climbing," Apollo 8 reported when confirmation of a good rocket burn was passed up to the spaceship.
Earlier, the "very tired crew" of the Apollo 8, with the first flush of their space victory behind them, cut down their Christmas Eve flight plan ─ but kept a television transmission in their moon-orbiting schedule.
Spacemen Face Loneliest Yule
By John Barbour
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) ─ Locked in a circle around a plaster of paris moon, three men from earth looked back at the blue planet called home and spent the loneliest, most distant Christmas Eve ever.
Before them like an endless front lawn covered with dirty, foot printed snow, the lunar landscape stretched on and on, blinding in the sunlight, forbidding and secret in shadow.
Beyond, like a warm promise, the world they'd left behind four days ago glowed royal blue, burnished with browns, wrapped with the soft white of clouds, a world of warm fires and tables spread for Christmas, and trees laden with snow, a haven of families and children playing, all of it at least three days and a risky voyage away.
The world was now the tight little cabin of their Apollo 8 spaceship, the ordered world of circuit breakers and display keyboards, control panels and warning lights, checklists and schedules, cold metal bulkheads and meals squeezed from plastic bags.
A small compromise was a Christmas dinner ration ─ a metal foil wrapped portion of sliced turkey, the only unfrozen, undehydrated food carried officially into space, not counting a corned beef sandwich smuggled aboard an early spaceship four short years ago.
The three astronauts, Air Force Col. Frank Borman, Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr. and Air Force Maj. William A. Anders, were linked to home and Christmas by the crisp voices of fellow astronauts 235,000 miles away, and the memories of Christmases past.
The Apollo 8 voices were coming in so clear, said one astronaut, that people said it "was like sitting in your living room listening to good hi-fi."
"Sounds like a good idea," answered a weary voice from space.
"If you haven't done your Christmas shopping yet, you might as well forget it," Apollo Control said. It drew no comment from the distant spaceship.
"Give us, O God, the vision which can see thy love in the world in spite of human failure," said the quick, sincere voice of Frank Borman reading a Christmas prayer he wrote for the members of his church. "Give us the faith to trust the goodness in spite of our ignorance and weakness. Give us the knowledge that we may continue to pray with understanding hearts, and show us what each one of us can do to set forward the coming of the day in universal peace. Amen"
Editor's note: Apollo 8 astronaut and commander, Air Force Col. Frank Borman, wasn't born in Tucson, but we consider him one of our own. He grew up in Tucson and went to high school here. In fact he made a name for himself playing football at Tucson High School.