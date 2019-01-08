Attorneys for former Wildcats assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson and his co-defendants ask that the federal charges be dropped, saying that the men didn’t commit any crimes.
Outside the context of NCAA rules, the actions of Richardson and other basketball coaches are “not remotely considered unlawful,” the 39-page joint motion says.
Lawyers for Richardson, Dawkins, Adidas representative Merl Code, former USC assistant coach Tony Bland and former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans say, among other things, that the government “singled out certain alleged NCAA rules violations as ‘corrupt’ and decided to prosecute them as federal crimes.”