Dec. 8, 1941: Pearl Harbor bombed

JAP BOMBS SMASH AT HAWAII BEFORE TOKYO DECLARES WAR
HUNDREDS ARE KILLED AND DAMAGE IS HEAVY IN SURPRISE ASSAULT
U. S. Army Transport is Sunk in Action East of Honolulu and Wake Island is Reported Captured by Enemy Forces
By The Associated Press
Japanese warplanes made a deadly assault on Honolulu and Pearl Harbor Sunday in the foremost of a series of surprise attacks against American possessions throughout the Pacific.
Three hours later the Japanese government declared war on the United States and Great Britain.
Soon a second wave of Japanese bombers roared over shocked Honolulu.
The Japanese aggression, which the United States officially and unequivocally described as treacherous and utterly unprovoked, bore these first fruits for the empire, as summed up from official and unofficial sources:
Up to 350 U.S. soldiers killed and more than 300 wounded at Hickam field, Hawaiian islands;
The U.S. battleship Oklahoma set afire and two other U.S. ships at Pearl Harbor attacked;
Heavy damage to Honolulu residence districts, where there were unnumbered causalities;
Boat Is Sunk
Torpedoing of a lumber-laden U.S. army transport between Hawaii and San Francisco;
Bombing of the Philippine islands;
Capture of the U.S. Pacific islet of Wake and bombing og Guam;
Seizure of the international settlement at Shanghai;
Capture of the U.S. gunboat Wake at Shanghai and destruction of the British gunboat Peterel nearly.
There was little news of U.S. defensive actions, except the report that a number of the attacking planes at Honolulu had been shot down in dog-fights over the city; an unconfirmed report that a Japanese aircraft carrier had been sunk off Hawaii; and announcement that U.S. army and navy forces had started carrying out secret instructions long since issued to them in event of just such an emergency
A formal U.S. declaration of war could not come until today at the earliest, and Britain summoned her parliament to meet today for similar action. President Roosevelt, the cabinet and congressional leaders met Sunday night.
War Declarations
The Dutch government in London, the Dutch East Indies, Canada and the little Central American nation of Costa Rica, near the blacked-out canal zone, quickly declared war on Japan.
At the exact moment Japan was irrevocably embarking on her course of "conquer or die," her emissaries in Washington were seeking still another appointment to continue the peace talks with which they have consumed the time since last August, with every protestation of good faith.
Finally, when they saw Secretary of State Hull and gave him the latest statement of Japan's position, he told them he never had seen a document "so crowded with falsehoods and distortions."
With embarrassed smiles, the Japanese left.
Manilla Not Bombed
First announcement that the Japanese had attacked Manila in the Philippines appeared premature, but subsequently a pro-Axis radio station in Shanghai declared there had been an attack which caused great damage.
In both Manila and Honolulu, said the Shanghai broadcast, the Japanese used dive-bombers to cause terrific destruction and many deaths.
Germany, officially and gleefully, declared:
"As a result of constantly increasing warmongering of the American President Roosevelt in recent weeks, the first clashes between Japanese and United states forces occurred today."
MATHEWS CALLS TURN ON ATTACK
Star Editor on Nov. 28, Declares Attack Will Be Surprise
"When war comes with Japan, it will come without warning. The Japanese habitually strike first and then declare war."
This statement was made by William R. Mathews, editor and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star, in an editorial entitled, "The Meaning of Mr. Kurusu's Mission," published November 28.
The comment pertinent to yesterday's attack on Hawaii follows:
When war comes with Japan it will come without warning. The Japanese habitually strike first and then declare war. They did this in the case of Russia when after the failure of the Japanese minister in old St. Petersburg to reach an agreement, sailed into Port Arthur and sank part of the Russian fleet. Between that incident and the present situation there is a strong resemblance. America will know that there is war with Japan some fine morning when the people of the country wake up and find out that the Japanese have, without warning, seized Guam, surrounded our puny Asiatic fleet or sent submarines into Pearl Harbor and sunk a couple of our battleships. Very definitely Japan will choose her time.
Editor's note: According to visitpearlharbor.org, 2,403 people were killed at Pearl Harbor. These included 2,008 navy personnel, 109 marines, 218 army personnel and 68 civilians.
1,177 of the dead were from the USS Arizona, which was sunk during the attack and remains at the bottom of the harbor as a memorial.
Another memorial to the USS Arizona is at the University of Arizona mall, which is the perfect size to contain a full-sized outline of the ship.