Dec. 25, 1923: President lights first national Christmas tree

PRESIDENT TAKES ACTIVE PART IN WASHINGTON XMAS FESTIVAL
Touches Off Thousands of Electric Lights in Capital That Officially Opens Yuletide Celebration; Gates of White House Thrown Open to Public Last Night.
Washington, Dec. 24 ─ Christmas is Washington finds governmental activities almost entirely suspended, and President and Mrs. Coolidge participating actively in the capital's observance of the holiday.
The chief executive himself formally started the city's observance at 5 o'clock this evening by turning a switch which lighted thousands of lights on the big "national Christmas tree," erected on the ellipse directly south of the White House. Later, the president and Mrs. Coolidge threw open the gates of the White House grounds for thousands to gather there to sing Christmas carols. The Coolidges tomorrow will attend a union Christmas service of the city's churches.
Activities in the government departments ceased at noon. Cabinet members will not return to their offices until Wednesday morning.
President Coolidge, however, worked through the afternoon in the executive offices, leaving only when the time came to turn on the Christmas tree lights.
Only about half of the members of the cabinet will spend Christmas day in Washington. Those to remain at their homes here include Secretaries Hoover, Hughes, Weeks and Denby, Attorney General Daugherty and Postmaster General New.
Secretary Mellon has gone to his home in Pittsburgh; Secretary Davis to his father's home in Sharon, Pa., and Secretary Work to Evanston, Ill., to be with his daughter. Secretary Wallace will spend the day near Washington.
The "national Christmas tree" lighted by the president was sent to the executive by Middlebury College of Vermont, but President Coolidge decided to share it with the whole city and bought a small tree for the White House. This small tree was put up this afternoon in the blue room and trimmed by Mrs. Coolidge and the boys, John and Calvin, Jr. On it were placed the family gifts.
The "national tree," a fine 60 foot spruce, will be the center of celebrations to be held nightly during holiday week, and immediately upon its illumination tonight, the choir of Epiphany Episcopal church, accompanied by a brass quartet of the Marine band, began a program of Christmas carols. At its conclusion, the Marine band gave a Christmas concert.
The singing of Christmas carols at the White House took place at the north entrance, where several thousand persons joined with the choir of the president's church, the First Congregational, in the music. The plan was conceived by Mrs. Coolidge, who has expressed the hope that it will become an annual custom.
Mrs. Coolidge today attended Christmas exercises and distribution of toys and dinners to the poor by the Salvation Army.
Fifty shop girls from the store where Mrs. Coolidge buys many of her clothes received large bouquets of roses today from the White House conservatories, the gift of Mrs. Coolidge.
The president and his family will be accompanied to church tomorrow by Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Stearns of Boston, the only guests at the White House for Christmas. The Christmas dinner will be served in the evening after a day quietly spent.