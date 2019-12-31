Dec. 6, 1933: Prohibition repealed

ROOSEVELT PROCLAIMS REPEAL OF PROHIBITION
UTAH'S VOTE AT 3:31 P.M. ENDS DROUGHT
Washington Lets Down Bars to Canadian Liquor
18 STATES AFFECTED
Signing of Proclamation Is Marked With Little Ceremony
WASHINGTON, Dec. 5. ─ (AP) ─ With a dash of ceremony, Utah late today wrote an end to national prohibition in a decree that opened the doors of liquor shops in eighteen states.
Almost half a dozen other states were completing plans for legalizing sale under their own laws. The remainder of the nation remained dry.
Word that Utah ─ the thirty-sixth state ─ had ratified repeal was flashed to the capital a few hours after Pennsylvania and Ohio had taken similar action. A little later the final formalities were completed with the issuance of proclamations by the state department and President Roosevelt declaring prohibition at an end.
There was little ceremony at the signing of the presidential or the state department proclamation, but in wet states and some dry ones there were celebrations.
Nearly fourteen years of alcoholic drought, enforced by the eighteenth amendment of World War day inception, was ended by the Utah vote.
It found the federal government prepared to control the flow of liquor in wet states, through a virtual dictatorship over the industry, and to protect the arid ones. Several of the 18 states where liquor could be sold immediately, however, were without regulations.
Repeal celebrations, however, found liquor supplies for immediate consumption restricted in some sections.