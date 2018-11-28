Acoustic duo Ryanhood is taking a break from recording and touring to bring a gift to the town they call home: A free concert is planned for 7 p.m. at the Fox Tucson. A suggestion: Get there early. They are immensely popular. Foxtucson.com, 547-3040.
Get a taste of Tucson history by candlelight. Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., hosts Luminaria Nights this day. Luminarias, of course, but hot chocolate, cookies, a Christmas tree lighting and docent-led tours are on deck, as well. Not a good day? It’s also Dec. 7. It’s 4-7:30 p.m. $5. tucsonpresidio.com, 837-8119.