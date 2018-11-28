End the year with an evening stroll through the Tucson Botanical Gardens where you can check out the “Luminous” exhibit, illuminated sculptures by Tucson artist Mykl Wells, who used the flora and fauna of our the Sonoran Desert for inspiration. The handmade lanterns will be an enlightening (get it? So sorry) end to the year — or beginning to your New Year’s Eve celebrations. It’s open 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Admission is $15 — $8 if you are a member. Children 4-17 are $8, $4 for members. Tucsonbotanical.org, 326-9686.