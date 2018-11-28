Robert Shaw curls his lips and wiggles his hips again for his “Blue Christmas: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Holiday Extravaganza.” You’ll believe he is Elvis himself. Shows are at 2 and 6 p.m at The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Gaslightmusichall.com, 529-1000.
A bit more subdued but just as entertaining will be the Tucson Women’s Chorus Winter Concert. The a cappella group’s event is dubbed “Holy Days — Prayers and Celebrations.” It’s 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. Third St. $15. Tucsonwomenschorus.org, 310-7591.
This is the last night for Tohono Chul’s Holiday Nights. A million twinkling lights line the paths along the botanical garden. Wander through, catch the entertainment (this night, that will include the Gracie Jessop Duo, County Line, Gabriel Ayala and Cirque Roots), and end the evening with a visit with Santa. It’s 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. Admission is $16 ($12 for members), and children 12 and under are $3. Tohonochulpark.org, 742-6455.