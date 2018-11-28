The Winterhaven neighborhood is chock full of creative folks. You can tell just by strolling through its Festival of Lights. Be prepared to be awed at how beautifully elaborate some of the exhibits are. Winterhaven is bordered by East Fort Lowell Road on the south, North Country Club Road on the east, East Prince Road on the north, and North Tucson Boulevard on the west. This is a walk-through night; the only night you can drive through is Dec. 26. The lights are on from 6-10 p.m. Bring your good cheer. It’s free but donations of food or money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are welcome. Winterhavenfestival.org.