Your days are also numbered to catch the Tucson Museum of Arts’ stunning “30 Americans” exhibit. The show features works by 30 of the most important African-American artists of the last four decades. And there are some impressive names among them, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Xaviera Simmons and Kehinde West, who painted Barack Obama’s official portrait. The exhibit continues through Jan. 13. TMA is at 140 N. Main Ave., It’s open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on this day. $12, with discounts available. Tucsonmuseumofart.org, 624-2333.