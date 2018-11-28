The Sons of Orpheus‘ benefit concert for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is an annual must-see. The male choir, led by Grayson Hirst, never fails to infuse audiences with a holiday spirit. The event features performances by the Arizona State School for the Blind elementary students and the Sonido de Mexico band. It’s at 7 p.m. at the Berger Center of the Performing Arts, 1200 W. Speedway. It’s free, but a donation of cash or a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank is welcomed. Sonsoforpheus.org, 449-8336.