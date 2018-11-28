Today is the first of a series of perhaps the most in-demand concerts of the year: Patronato’s Christmas at San Xavier joins the voices of The Sons of Orpheus and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus for a concert in the San Xavier mission. Tickets are pricey and in demand. And proceeds are dedicated to the preservations of the mission. This concert is a special one that begins with a 5 p.m. dinner at the Arizona Inn and then transportation to the mission for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $250. Subsequent concerts are 6 and 10 p.m. Dec. 11-13. The tickets for those are $100-$125. The mission is at 1950 W. San Xavier Road. Patronatosanxavier.org, 407-6130.