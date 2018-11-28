Dec. 12 If you’ve been in Tucson more than two seconds, you know the event of the year is the Christmas at San Xavier concerts, featuring classical and popular holiday tunes performed by the Sons of Orpheus and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus. It is a glorious time — and it raises funds for San Xavier. 

Today is the first of a series of perhaps the most in-demand concerts of the year: Patronato’s Christmas at San Xavier joins the voices of The Sons of Orpheus and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus for a concert in the San Xavier mission. Tickets are pricey and in demand. And proceeds are dedicated to the preservations of the mission. This concert is a special one that begins with a 5 p.m. dinner at the Arizona Inn and then transportation to the mission for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $250. Subsequent concerts are 6 and 10 p.m. Dec. 11-13. The tickets for those are $100-$125. The mission is at 1950 W. San Xavier Road. Patronatosanxavier.org, 407-6130.