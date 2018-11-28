Physical theater artist Wolfe Bowart doesn’t need words to tell a story — his movements, his facial expressions, say it all. The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre presents the nationally-known Bowart in “Cloud Soup,” the tale of a tailor who discovers the adventure he wants is right at his feet, in his pile of laundry. This is a good one for kids and adults. Performances are 7:30 p.m. this day and on Dec. 7, and 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at 738 N. Fifth Ave. $28, with discounts available. Scoundrelandscamp.org, 448-3300.
It’s hard to resist a play that’s touted as a “dreamlike story of love and quantum physics.” That’s how Something Something Theatre Company explains the Nick Payne play “Constellations.” It opens at 7:30 p.m. at The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road, and continues through Dec. 23. $25. Somethingsomethingtheatre.com, 468-6111.